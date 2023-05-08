King Charles III Coronation: Artist Makes A Portrait With Toasts And Marmite

Artist Nathan Wyburn made headlines against the backdrop of King Charles' Coronation. As King Charles III was anointed and received St. Edward's Crown, he received tributes from throughout the United Kingdom. Nathan Wyburn's tribute was a bit peculiar, as he used toasts as well as Marmite sandwich spread in order to piece together an image of King Charles III.

Nathan took to Instagram in order to share his tribute to King Charles with his followers. In the video posted, the artist showcased the arrangement of toasts from which a large image of King Charles III emerged. He created the portrait first by spreading the toasts over a canvas and then created a portrait of the face. He then smeared the marmite spread to create a layer shaped like King Charles III's face. The end result is down here to behold.

The portrait is currently receiving a lot of attention on social media. It has been shared on several platforms and received around 38K views on Instagram. He captioned the post, "To celebrate the King's Coronation, I am working with Marmite to raise a 'TOAST' to the King". While one fan commented, "That is amazing!! How did you do it," another said, "This fantastic artistic work deserves that the author be named Baron or Count".

On King Charles III's coronation

King Charles III was crowned the King in a highly celebrated ceremony at Westminster Abby on May 6. After receiving the St. Edwards crown, which was adorned with royal jewels, the ceremony proceeded with traditions that have been part of the ancient tradition for more than a thousand years. The coronation was dubbed 'Operation Golden Orb' by the government and received more than 2,000 guests.

Millions of people were present in the streets of Central London and camped ahead of the Coronation. Several notable celebrities were in attendance at the Coronation such as singer Katy Perry, post-punk experimental musician Nick Cave, TV duo Ant and Dec, singer Lionel Ritchie, Mr. Bean actor Rowan Atkinson, Stephen Fry, and more were present. Several figures from the political world such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden also attended the coronation.