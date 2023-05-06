Royal Moment: Prince William And King Charles' Heartfelt Moment Steals The Show

King Charles III was crowned as King of the United Kingdom in a massive coronation ceremony on May 6. The coronation happened on May 6, and both King Charles and Queen Camilla made their way to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace via the Diamond Jubilee Coach. During King Charles' coronation, his son Prince William pledged his allegiance to him. He kneeled before the King, and recited the words, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God". After he pecked a kiss on his father's cheek following the speech, the two appeared to be sharing an emotional moment with each other.

King Charles looked at Prince William and thanked him for his pledge. Clips from the moment are currently making rounds on social media.

More about King Charles III's coronation

King Charles III was coronated on Saturday in a highly celebrated ceremony. He was anointed and received the St. Edward's Crown, which was laden with jewels, at the ceremony which was in keeping with traditions that were founded more than 1,000 years ago. 2,000 guests were invited to the coronation, which was titled 'Operation Golden Orb' by the government.

Before the ceremony, thousands of people throughout the world came together and camped around the venue overnight to witness the event early in the morning. The event featured a number of high profiles guests from the world of entertainment, politics, and aristocracy. The likes of Katy Perry, post-punk experimental musician Nick Cave, TV duo Ant and Dec, singer Lionel Ritchie, Mr. Bean actor Rowan Atkinson, Stephen Fry, and more were present. Former UK PM David Cameron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and more also attended the ceremony.