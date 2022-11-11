King Charles Unveils 1st Posthumous Statue Of Queen Elizabeth II At York Minster | See Pic

The United Kingdom witnessed the unveiling of the first posthumous statue of Queen Elizabeth II following the death of the longest-reigning monarch in the country in September this year. According to CNN, the sculpture was revealed by the deceased monarch’s son, King Charles III, on Wednesday outside York Minster, the biggest gothic cathedral in the UK.

"When this statue was first planned five years ago, during a reign of unprecedented duration and achievement, it was intended as a celebration of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee," the King spoke during the statue’s inauguration ceremony as he held a black umbrella under a rainy sky.

"Now, as we have witnessed, with great sadness, the passing of that reign, it is unveiled in her memory, as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion," he said. Paying homage to his mother, King Charles said that the “late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life. Now, her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come.”

He then proceeded to drag down a purple piece of cloth that was placed over the statue, thus unveiling the first posthumous sculpture of the Queen. The towering statue, which is above the entrance of the cathedral, overlooks the new public square of the city of York.

Accompanied by Queen Camilla, King Charles has, today, made his first visit to the County of Yorkshire. Pictured is the new statue of Queen Elizabeth II, sited at York Minster which the King unveiled#RoyalFamily#KingCharlesYork#QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/vFHwT9H17K — Royal Palace View (@view_palace) November 9, 2022

The King unveils a statue of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth at @York_Minster.



Designed and carved by Minster stonemason, Richard Bossons, the statue honours the life of service and dedication of Queen Elizabeth II.



🔗 https://t.co/WXkSmy6pYA pic.twitter.com/mHcsEOoFh9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 9, 2022

UK honours the Queen with a towering statue in York

Prior to the debut of the statue, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said that it was a "unique occasion" and an "immensely poignant moment" that pays tribute to "the long life and service of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth to her people, her nation and the Commonwealth."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, and left behind her legacy of being Britain’s longest-reigning monarch with seven decades on the throne. Her statue, which is plain white, stands over six and a half feet tall and weighs about 4,000 pounds. It is the creation of Richard Bossons, a York Minster stonemason, and is made from French limestone. The statue portrays the Queen in a royal robe and cape, while holding an orb and scepter. "She will stand proud and resolute in her niche, welcoming worshippers and visitors alike," Bossons said about the towering figure placed at the cathedral.