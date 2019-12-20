Labour MP Lisa Nandy's Passion For Towns Turned Her Into A Meme

In the latest viral trend, the internet has decided to turn Lisa Nandy, a Labor MP from Wigan, and her love for towns and reconnecting the Labour party with the population of usually forgotten towns into a meme. The passion that Lisa has shown for towns and has made her a Twitter Hero.

Twitter's newest hero

After the Labour Party's disastrous defeat in the United Kingdom general elections, Jeremy Corbyn has announced that he will be stepping down as the leader of the Labour party. His replacement will most likely be chosen in early 2020. As of now, only Emily Thornberry has confirmed that she will be running, but there have been others who have expressed interest, like Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Yvette Cooper, and Clive Lewis.

Also among those that have displayed interest is Lisa Nandy. Nandy founded the Centre for Towns think tank which aims to shine a light on otherwise neglected towns. The internet decided to take Nancy and her love for towns and turn it into a meme (in a good way).

Just want a man to love me as much as Lisa Nandy loves towns x — spring for the many🌹 (@alfiewm_) December 17, 2019

They also began to make songs of her various speeches in order to make musical masterpieces.

an impassioned plea from lisa nandy and pink floyd pic.twitter.com/e6UfvoXN8R — Oban Mackie 🌹 (@ObanMackie) December 18, 2019

In a similar incident, another Labour MP has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Nadia Whittome, a 23-year-old Labour MP from Nottingham East has promised to donate more than half her salary to charity. The youngest MP in the UK Parliament decided to give away a huge chunk of her salary because she only wants to earn what a regular factory worker in Britain earns.

Members of Parliament in the United Kingdom earn almost £80,000 a year, but Nadia has decided to donate about £45,000 to a charity until workers in her country get a pay hike they deserve. While talking to the media, Nadia said that she is not doing a philanthropy work and it's not that the MPs in the UK don't deserve that salary, but it's the fact that the firefighters, teachers and nurses do as well.