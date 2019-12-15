Failed To Bring Britain Together Over Brexit, Says Richard Burgon Over Labour’s Defeat

Labour party’s justice policy chief opined that they failed to bring Britain together over Brexit which led to the crushing defeat in the recently concluded general elections. Richard Burgon, speaking to a British news channel, said that there is a need to analyse how the traditional Labour voters, in northern and Central England, drifted towards the Conservatives.

Supports Rebecca Long-Bailey

The traditional loyalties fell apart on the issue of Brexit as the Labour party registered its worst performance since 1935. Speculations were rife that Burgon, an ally of Jeremy Corbyn, would enter the race of party leadership after the latter decided to relinquish the post. But the shadow justice secretary revealed that he was considering to run for the post of deputy leader and confessed that he would like to see Rebecca Long-Bailey of the top post.

Today, after a huge number of interviews yesterday, I'm having the day off before catching up with members tonight to thank them for their hard work in getting me re-elected.



Then down to London for the new parliament & to take the fight to the Tories!



Don't mourn, organise! — Richard Burgon (@RichardBurgon) December 14, 2019

Read: UK General Elections: Protesters March In London Against Boris Johnson

Meanwhile, Corbyn has clarified that he is prepared to remain the leader until the party chooses his successor. Corbyn reportedly called for a ‘period of reflection’ in the party and said that their National Executive will decide on the process of the election of his successor. The Labour leader added that he was elected to lead the party and is prepared to do so until the process takes place.

Though Corbyn conceded defeat after the results, he defended his efforts saying he did everything he possibly could to win the election. He further added that he did everything he possibly could in order to bridge the divide between those who voted leave and those voted remain. “It was a very disappointing night. But I'm proud that we took our message of hope, unity and justice to every part of this country,” Corbyn tweeted after the results were declared.

Read: David Cameron Congratulates Boris Johnson, Says It's End Of 'Corbynism'

The Labour Party faced its worst defeat since 1935 which left Corbyn with no choice other than relinquish the leadership role. The Labour Party won 203 seats in the general elections and will again lead the opposition in the Parliament. Scottish National Party (SNP) emerged as the third-largest party with 48 seats and the Liberal Democrats, led by Jo Swinson, managed to win 11 seats.

Read: UK General Election: Jeremy Corbyn Apologises Over Labour Party's Crushing Defeat

Read: UK: Jeremy Corbyn Prepared To Stay As Party Leader Until Next Year