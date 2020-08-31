Liverpool: World Popular Cavern Club Known As Home Of 'The Beatles' Reopens

Englan’s popular nightclub, The Cavern Club reopened on August 30 to the fans and public after nearly 5 months of shutting down back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Popularly known as the home of ‘The Beatles’ band, one of the world’s most famous club in Liverpool had been organizing the International Beatleweek festival online for the rock & roll aficionados. The nightclub, opened in 1957, is visited by an estimated 800,000 people annually. However, it had been quiet and suffered a loss of £30,000 a week due to the pandemic, according to local media reports.

“Yesterday we reopened The Cavern Club, with Live Music, for the first time in 5 months,” the club wrote on its official Instagram handle. “Thanks to everyone who has supported us over these difficult times. We have really valued and appreciated your support,” it added.

In a separate post, alongside the photo of the property now operational, the club wrote, “It’s good to be back,” adding, “The Cavern Pub and Festival Food & Drink are open today and tomorrow. Book your table for our restaurant and read our ‘Know Before You Go’ on our website. We look forward to seeing you.” The nightclub where The Beatles performed in 1961 reopened after 19 weeks of closure and cancelled tours with renewed safety measures. To ensure the safety of its staff and customers, the club said in a press release that the club has implemented the UK government and health guidelines for safe reopening.

Read: UK Doubles Carrier Bag Charge In War On Single-use Plastic

Read: Protesters Held At Anti-Lukashenko Rally In Minsk

“Things look a little different in the world at the moment but we’re confident that The Cavern venues that are reopening will still provide the great atmosphere that they are renown for, even with social distancing measures in place,” The Cavern's director Bill Heckle said.

On 150 people capacity

Cavern Pub and Festival restaurant initially opened Friday to Sunday only, while the Cavern Club and popular Beatles sight-seeing Magical Mystery Tour remained closed. However, the guided tours operated between 2 pm and 6 pm from Friday to Sunday. The club’s Beatles Magical Mystery Tour re-started from Friday 7th August with social distancing. As the live music was still yet to return to indoor venues, the club had opted for guided virtual tours. On August 30, with a capacity of 150 people instead of 500 at a live music venue, the club fully reopened to the public. “Closing our doors and tours on 18th March was heartbreaking. We thank all of our staff and customers for patiently waiting for us, and now it’s time to get the Cavern back to where it’s always belonged,” The Cavern wrote on its website.

Read: 'Gorgeous': Rare Flat Rainbow In UK Stuns People, Here's How It Is Formed

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Demands 'transparent' Probe Into Navalny's Suspected Poisoning