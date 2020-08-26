UK PM Boris Johnson Demands 'transparent' Probe Into Navalny's Suspected Poisoning

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined hands with the United States and European Union to call for a “transparent investigation” into the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Taking to Twitter, Johnson said that Navalny’s poisoning has shocked the world and emphasised the need for a full and transparent probe into the incident.

The poisoning of Alexey @Navalny shocked the world. The UK stands in solidarity with him & his family. We need a full, transparent investigation into what happened. The perpetrators must be held accountable & the UK will join international efforts to ensure justice is done. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 26, 2020

Earlier, the European Union had strongly condemned the apparent attempt on Navalny’s life after the preliminary test results from the Charité hospital in Berlin indicated poisoning. The Charité hospital said in a statement on August 24 that there is clinical evidence suggesting an “intoxication through a substance belonging to the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.”

The EU stressed it is imperative that the Russian authorities initiate an independent and transparent investigation on the poisoning of anti-corruption campaigner without delay. The 27-member bloc said that the Russian people, as well as the international community, are demanding the facts behind Navalny’s poisoning.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo echoed the demands made by the EU, saying the United States supports the call for a comprehensive investigation and stands ready to assist in that effort. He added that Navalny’s family and the Russian people deserve to see a full and transparent investigation carried out, and for those involved to be held accountable.

Russia denies poisoning claims

However, Russia has accused German medics of being too hasty to find a reason for health concerns of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after doctors in Berlin suggested poisoning. The doctors of the Siberian hospital, where Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was brought for treatment for the first time, had claimed no traces on poison.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on August 25 that the doctors from Germany as well Russia diagnosed the condition in a similar way but arrived at different conclusions. He said that the Russian government doesn’t understand the reason for “such a hurry” when the “substance hasn't yet been established”.

