Liz Truss, UK Foreign Secretary Meet EAM Jaishankar; Hold Delegation-level Talks

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is on a two-day visit to India, where she is expected to unveil a number of digital and infrastructure projects to promote jobs and increase global green growth between the two countries. According to a statement from the British High Commission, as part of the UK-India 10-Year Roadmap, the Foreign Secretary will also unveil a new forum bringing together important figures from the UK and India.

Liz met EAM Jaishankar where they held delegation-level talks. She said that she was happy to make this one of her first objectives as Foreign Secretary. She emphasised that their relationship with India was important to them.

She further said, "I think it's very important that countries like ours act together on our shared plans for future. We have a huge opportunity to deepen our relationship in a number of areas whether it's security & defence, or technology, or health." Talking about the vaccines UK Foreign Secretary said that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is produced at the Serum Institute, is a remarkable example of the two countries collaboration in the field of vaccination. There's so much more they can do, such as sharing the environmental experience ahead of COP26.

What did the EAM say?

EAM Jaishankar stated that the meeting was particularly beneficial since it allowed them to assess progress on the Roadmap 2030, which the Prime Ministers agreed on. He further said that they have made significant progress on a number of pillars, including one that they dealt with in the previous capacity.

He also said, "there've also been a number of geopolitical & political developments in our region, closer to your region, some concerning our activities, some dealing with you. There is also the larger issue of how we cope with COVID, the health, political & economic consequences of that."

The UK Foreign Secretary met with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

The UK Foreign Secretary met with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav earlier today to discuss ways to improve climate efforts and expand our green relationship. According to Yadav, both parties committed to expanding their green relationship and improving climate initiatives. He also assured India's support for the UK's chairmanship of the COP, wishing for COP26 to be the COP of action and implementation. On October 23, Truss will travel to Mumbai.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@ANI