London: At Least One Dead, Nine Injured After Stabbings Around Croydon Area

The Metropolitan Police Force informed that one man has died and nine others have been injured in stabbings around Croydon, South London, on February 5. According to Sky News, the police is still investigating the five separate stabbing incidents and they have also enacted additional stop and search powers across Croydon overnight. Two of the injured are in critical conditions, and the officials have declined to say if the incidents are in any way connected yet.

‘Abhorrent violent altercations’

While speaking to the media outlet, Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith said that on Friday night, they saw a number of “needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations”, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life. Nicky added that officers will be on patrol throughout the night across the South Area Command Unit, with additional resources from the Violent Crime Taskforce and Territorial Support Group deployed to deter and prevent any further violence. Further, she also said that a Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers is in place across Croydon, until 8am Saturday.

Following the incident, the police have urged anyone with information to contact them. Nicky said that officers are working around the clock to identify and pursue offenders, bring perpetrators to justice, support victims, take weapons off the street, engage and reassure public and keep communities safe in London. She added that the officials will be working closely with communities as they are “key to understanding” and knowing what is occurring locally. The DS also said that they need to head from anyone who has information about crime, those who carry a weapon, or those who exploit others for gain or revenue while putting young people’s lives at risk. “We need this information to help keep London safe,” she said.

