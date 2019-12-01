London: Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Bridge Attack That Killed 2, Injured 3

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on London Bridge and has regarded Usman Khan, the attacker as a 'fighter'. Despite claiming the attack, the Islamic State has given no evidence. However, according to reports, the organisation has claimed that the attack was a response to a call by ISIS in targeting countries that have been a part of a coalition fighting the terrorist organisation.

The Bridge attack

The terrorist, Usman Khan attacked people attending an event on November 29 at the headquarters of the Worshipful Company of Fishmongers in London, was wearing a hoax suicide vest. Usman entered the hall brandishing two knives and around 100 people were caught up in the chaos. He then went outside the building but was tackled by a group of men in an attempt to disarm him. They held Usman and tried to get the knife away from him by kicking him and hitting his hand with a fire extinguisher. One of them successfully snatched the knife from him and moved away from the scene.

Usman Khan was shot down

London police shot Usman who was wearing a "hoax explosive device" to death. The police, who were called in response to the attack at the premises at 2 pm, described the incident as a terror attack.

Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at the Metropolitan Police Neil Basu, speaking about the incident, said, "A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from the City of London Police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene. Emergency services attended, including officers from the City of London Police and the Metropolitan Police."

Khan has been convicted earlier

Usman Khan, the 28-year old attacker was convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences, according to Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu.

"This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences. He was released from prison in December 2018 on licence and clearly, a key line of enquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack,” said Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu in a statement.

Two people were killed in the terror attack while three got injured and remain in the hospital for treatment. "Extensive cordons are likely to remain in place for some time and I would ask the public to continue to avoid the area,” said Basu.

(with inputs from ANI)