London: Transport Union Demands Better Protection As 9 Drivers Die Of COVID-19

As coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the United Kingdom, nine London bus drivers have reportedly died after contracting the deadly virus which has led to the growing demand for better personal protection for transport employees. While speaking to an international media outlet, London mayor, Sajid Khan, said that 14 transport workers had died, including nine bus workers, three worked for Transport for London (TfL), one underground train system worker and one TfL supplier. Michael Liebreich, who is a former TfL board member, reportedly said that the authorities need to do more to protect the drivers and key workers travelling on buses and other transport.

A union that represents the health and safety of more than 20,000 London bus workers, Unite, also said that action was necessary to protect the bus drivers and passengers. Unite regional secretary, Pete Kavanagh reportedly said more action was ‘urgently needed’ to protect drivers. Pete further added that the maximum number of bus passengers must be reduced.

New measures to protect TfL

Meanwhile, London mayor reportedly said that he is working with the transport authority and unions to protect workers and passengers through new measures, which include enhanced cleaning, providing protective film for drivers’ screens, and boosting social distancing on buses and at stops. Khan reportedly said that he has been clear that the incredible public transport staff are critical workers who are making a heroic effort to allow NHS staff to save more lives. He further added that the TfL will continue to make enhancements across public transport to ensure there are higher levels of protection.

Khan also urged the citizens to play their part and use less public transport network and follow the advisory to stay at home. According to international media reports, TfL announced that it is trailing changes to how passengers board buses in a bid to protect workers. The authorities are also introducing ‘middle-door boarding’ which will allow passengers to use the entrance away from the front of the bus, and driver. Furthermore, passengers are also being discouraged from sitting in seats near the drivers.

Meanwhile, Britain is bracing itself for more deaths from the novel virus in the upcoming weeks. The UK has recorded over 65,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that it’s ‘too early’ to think about ending the lockdown. The initial lockdown of UK ends on April 13, however, with nearly 7,978 fatalities and British Prime Minister contracting the deadly disease, the government might announce an extension.

(Image source: Unsplash)

