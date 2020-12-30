‘Love Always Wins’: Prince Harry, Meghan Reflect On 2020 In ‘holiday Season’ Podcast

On December 29, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan released their first podcast for the holiday season in which they thanked the frontline workers and medics who battled the coronavirus pandemic in the forefront. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the 33-minute show titled ‘holiday special’ on Spotify as a part of a $US40million ($52.5m) project with the streaming service.

In the podcast, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflect on the year of the mounting challenges and give encouraging messages of hopes for the new year ahead as they play tunes of Elton John. In an excerpt released by the admirable couple, Meghan uplifts the spirit of the people, saying, "From us, I'll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love, wins." Harry adds, "Love always wins." Further, the Duke of Sussex called 2020 "a year we could have never imagined."

According to CNN, Duke and Duchess of Sussex had scores of celebrities and artists ‘on mute’ on the show that later appeared to share stories about their struggles and hardships that they had overcome in the face of a very challenging year. Among the several notable artists was the author of the couple’s favourite book Notes on a Nervous Planet who came onboard the show and spoke to the listeners about the year 2020.

Mental health struggles, isolation

Other guests included producer and actor Tyler Perry, Stacey Abrams, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Deepak Chopra, James Cordon, musician Elton John, and tennis champion Naomi Osaka. Speaking to those tuned into the streaming service, Duchess of Sussex encouraged them by quoting the popular lines from Martin Luther King, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that”. Celebrities that made appearances to share encouraging stories were George the Poet, activist Christina Adane and writer Rachel Cargle who talked about the mental health struggles and challenges of isolation.

Harry told the audience, “ As we all know, it's been a year,” adding that the couple launched the podcast to pay respects to the “compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season,” he said.

