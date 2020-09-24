Meghan Markle's Heartfelt Message For 'AGT' Finalist Archie Williams Leaves Him Teary-eyed

Although Archie Williams was not crowned the winner of America's Got Talent 2020, no other contestant apart from him received a heartfelt message from the Duchess of Sussex. The heart-warming story of AGT finalist Archie Williams touched millions of hearts across the globe, including Meghan Markle. Thus, the beloved wife of Prince Harry extended her support for the 59-year-old singer who was falsely sentenced to life imprisonment in 1983 for raping a woman and stabbing her to death.

Meghan Markle is proud of AGT finalist Archie Williams

America's Got Talent 2020's grand finale aired on NBC on September 23, 2020. Finalists Broken Root, Brandon Leak, Archie Williams, Roberta Battaglia, Alan Silva, Cristina Rae, Daneliya Tuleshova, the Bello Sisters, Bad Salsa and Kenedi Dodds competed against each other for acquiring the ultimate title. However, finalist Archie Williams's final performance on the reality TV show was made special by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Host Terry Crews left Williams spellbound after he played the surprise message by a 'special fan'. Meghan extended her as well as husband Prince Harry's support for the finalist as she was heard saying, "Hi, Archie. I just wanted to let you know that we’ve been so moved by your story, and we have been cheering you on every week, and it’s not just because we are partial to the name." The 39-year-old continued, "So a very special message to you that I will probably be saying all my life, but on this night it’s specifically for you: Archie, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you, and we cant wait to see what you do." The Dater's Handbook actor concluded with, "We’re in your corner". Meghan's sweet words for Archie left the AGT finalist teary-eyed.

Watch the video below:

For the unversed, the story of Archie Williams has moved many around the world. The singer spent 36 years of his life in prison after being falsely convicted for a crime. He was arrested back in 1983 after a woman was raped in her own house and was stabbed to death. Archie was convicted for the crime and was sentenced to 80 years of life imprisonment despite his fingerprints not matching with that of the culprit's. However, after the results of the DNA tests came in, he was released from prison in March 2019.

