Meghan Markle Has No Intentions Of Coming Back To UK To Live, Friend Claims

A friend of Meghan Markle said that the former dutchess of Sussex has no plans of coming back to England. According to reports, the friend said that Markle does not want to raise her child in the UK and does want to travel back and forth. She further added that Markle will make long visits to the UK but has no intention of doing anything beyond that.

While talking to a local media outlet, the friend said that after Archie's birth, Markle was not at all happy living in the United Kingdom. She further added that her friend started having sleepless nights and panic attacks related to her future. The friend said that the royal couple is looking for a permanent home in the commonwealth country of Canada, adding that Markle wants a residence located in the city of Toronto. According to reports, the friend also said that Meghan also wanted to leave Britain and build her own personal life with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, Meghan's big announcement

In a big announcement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on January 8 said that they will be stepping back as 'senior members' of the Royal family. In addition to this, the couple also said that their goal will be to become financially independent in the near future.

However, it’s not the first time that members of royal families have relinquished their titles to live a relatively common life. Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Phillip was born a Royal to Greece and Denmark but had to relinquish the title to marry the Queen and accepted English title. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s daughter, Princess Anne, married a commoner Mark Phillips who turned down the offer of Earldom to Phillips.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent announcement, Canadian taxpayers could be subject to paying millions in taxes if the couple decides to move to Canada, security experts reportedly said. Prince Harry and Markle's decision to move to Canada could materialise as they recently stated that their main goal is to attain financial independence.

According to reports, security experts said that the Canadian government will most likely have a legal duty to provide security cover to the Royal couple. The legal obligation comes as Canada is a part of the British Commonwealth of countries with Queen Elizabeth as the head of their state.

