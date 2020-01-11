The Debate
British Woman Draws Comparison Between Meghan Markle And Corbyn, Netizens Divided

Rest of the World News

An audience member of BBC's show Question Time compared Markle's situation to Corbyn and said that the voters will never allow a socialist to come into power

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
British woman

In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from royal duties and Markle getting criticised for it, an audience member of BBC's show Question Time compared Markle's situation to Jeremy Corbyn. According to reports, the British woman said that people in Britain will never allow a socialist to come to power. According to reports, the latest episode of the political panel show talked about the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from duties.

People divided over British woman's comments

She further went on to say that any individual supporting the idea of socialism will receive the same criticism and people will never elect a socialist. The woman's comment prompted a few divided reactions.

 

Read: Meghan Markle, Camilla And Other Royal Family Members Who Were Mired By Controversies

Read: Meghan Markle Goes Back To Canada To Be Win Son After Royal Split

Piers Morgan calls Markle as 'Royal hustler'

In the aftermath of the striking announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the royal family, Piers Morgan called Markle as 'Royal hustler'. In his column published in an international media outlet, Morgan called Markle as 'deluded' and further said that the Royal couple should be 'stripped of their titles'. This was not the end when English broadcaster called the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex as 'scheming Kardashian-wannabes' who are trying to 'bring down Monarchy'.

Read: Reasons Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Decided To Leave Royal Family

Read: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 'ignored' Queen's Request: Reports

Published:

