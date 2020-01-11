British Woman Draws Comparison Between Meghan Markle And Corbyn, Netizens Divided

In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from royal duties and Markle getting criticised for it, an audience member of BBC's show Question Time compared Markle's situation to Jeremy Corbyn. According to reports, the British woman said that people in Britain will never allow a socialist to come to power. According to reports, the latest episode of the political panel show talked about the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from duties.

People divided over British woman's comments

She further went on to say that any individual supporting the idea of socialism will receive the same criticism and people will never elect a socialist. The woman's comment prompted a few divided reactions.

One was a woman who got married to a member of the royal family and was relentlessly criticised for no good reason, the other is the leader of a political party who’s running to become prime minister, it’s called scrutiny he should be subjected to it. — Norfolk (@Norfolk_Norfolk) January 9, 2020

Let’s be fair Megan Markle wasn’t being chummy with the worst kinds of terrorists on a regular basis. Corbyn’s past caught up with him. Good. — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) January 9, 2020

Thats it, keep blaming the press. That way Labour will never be in power 👍 — Fred He's MY PM Flintstone (@Iwontcalmdown) January 10, 2020

She's right. It makes a mockery of democracy in UK. As we discovered, a twice democratically elected leader of the Labour Party had to contend with a coup from his own party; dubious orgs & charities paid upwards of 2m to smear him; & MSM accusing him of everything under the sun. — Lyn Venables #EngineOfHope #GTTO (@LynVenables) January 10, 2020

Piers Morgan calls Markle as 'Royal hustler'

In the aftermath of the striking announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the royal family, Piers Morgan called Markle as 'Royal hustler'. In his column published in an international media outlet, Morgan called Markle as 'deluded' and further said that the Royal couple should be 'stripped of their titles'. This was not the end when English broadcaster called the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex as 'scheming Kardashian-wannabes' who are trying to 'bring down Monarchy'.

*NEW: The Queen must FIRE Their Royal Hustlers: Deluded Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their titles before this pair of grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian-wannabes bring down the Monarchy.

My new column: https://t.co/TrLTlcsQ1n pic.twitter.com/fGG537Ay6H — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2020

