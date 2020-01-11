Donald Trump Says He Is 'sad' About Prince Harry And Meghan's Decision

US President Donald Trump on January 10 called Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to step down from the roles in the British royal family 'sad' and added that he felt sorry for the Queen. The president said that he felt sad to hear the news and don't want to get involved in the whole thing.

Trump further added that he respects the Queen and don't think this should be happening. Speaking about the grandmother of Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, he said that she is a great woman and has never made any mistakes.

Queen Elizabeth Demands Clarity

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced to step back as 'senior members' of the Royal Family on Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth has now ordered to clear the confusion over the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and resolve it within the next 72 hours.

As per media reports, the Duke and Duchess could leave Britain as early as next week. Reportedly, after Meghan and Harry's announcement, the Queen was first spotted on Friday and she informed the authorities to solve the dispute by Tuesday evening. It will be the first public appearance of Prince Harry after the royal spilt announcement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as per the statement released via their official Instagram handle, will be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. The couple stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent." However, they reiterated that they will continue to fully support the Queen.

Crisis meeting to be held

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly ordered a 'crisis' meeting between royal households to try to resolve the situation after Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be stepping back as 'Senior members' of the Royal family.

According to an international media outlet, the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William ordered their aides to work with Prince Harry's household. PM Boris Johnson's government is also reportedly ordered to come up with swift answers to the 'royal crisis'.

