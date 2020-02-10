Storm Ciara Claims Its First Victim As Falling Tree Kills Mercedes Driver

As Storm Ciara hit the United Kingdom, it has reportedly claimed its first victim as a falling tree killed a 58-year-old Mercedes driver who was driving from Winchester to his home in Micheldever, Hants. According to international media reports, the accident took place on February 9 evening when the wind speeds in the area were believed to be in excess of 60mph. The strong winds blew trees, sheds, roofs, trampolines and other debris onto tracks and further reportedly blocked lines and brought down overhead power cables as well.

According to international media reports, Britain has also issued more than 200 warnings. The Met Office has further issued amber weather warnings for snow, gales, snow and ice, as commuters faced havoc. Furthermore, the forecasters reportedly said that some areas could see blizzards, with some parts of Scotland already getting a blanket of snow.

According to reports, sirens were sounded in a few parts of the county of West Yorkshire to warn people of a potential risk of floods. Many residents of Radcliffe, Ramsbottom and Bury were asked to evacuate and leave as the water level of river Irwell swelled up. While talking to a local media outlet, Bury's councillor, Tamoor Tariq said that the flooding had not taken place, adding that the council was coordinating their plan and were getting sandbags in case of any eventuality. He further added that there is no time frame but there is a strong possibility that it might happen.

Red flood warning

According to reports, areas around Leeds have already been issued a red flood warning, prompting officials to use sirens to alert the residents. While talking to a local media outlet, one of the residents of Cheshire said that the storm resulted in one of the worst weather conditions, adding at the moment it was not as bad as the 2007 flooding.

He added that the siren warning system was installed after the 2007 flooding because at that time residents did not receive a warning. The resident also said that a few people complained about not being able to go to work because of roads being blocked by fallen trees and floodwater.

