Exit Royal Family, Enter Netflix? Streaming Giant Wants To Work With Harry & Meghan

Global streaming giant Netflix has confirmed that it is interested in working with the newly minted Ex-Royals Harry and Meghan Markle. After the couple sensationally announced that they would ‘step back’ as Senior Royals, many corporations have been eyeing them for potential deals, including the global streaming giant.

The couple and the Queen have been involved in crisis talks since their shocking announcement. Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement last night, that the couple would step down from Royal duties. This has left the couple free to pursue numerous possible lucrative contracts without the constraints that came attached with being Royals.

Speaking about working with the Sussexes, Netflix’s Head of content Ted Sarandos said, “Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, sure.”

Also Read | Megxit triggers UK 'Game Of Thrones': Here's where ex-Royals Harry & Meghan stand now

Following the Obamas?

If Harry and Meghan, do go ahead with the deal, they would following in the footsteps of their famous politician friends, Former POTUS Barack Obama and former First Lady of the USA Michelle Obama. The Obamas inked a deal with the streaming giant in 2018 to produce and direct multiple films and documentaries. The couple made their Netflix debut in August 2019 with the documentary American Factory.

Also Read | Hope today's agreement allows Harry & Meghan to build a happy new life: Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown connection

Ever since the bombshell announcement, fans of Netflix’s The Crown have been clamouring for a season which shifted focus to Meghan Markle. Some jokes were even made that as Meghan is an actress, she could portray herself in the show.

However, the makers of the show have confirmed that they had planned out the show for six seasons, and would also end it well before “long before now”. The makers also confirmed that they would not address the current split being dubbed as ‘Megxit’.

Also Read | Netizens call Prince Harry, Meghan 'free' after they lose HRH titles

Disney Deal

The streaming giant isn’t the only corporation eyeing Harry and Meghan. British media unearthed new footage of the couple from ‘The Lion King’ premiere. The couple were seen joking with Director Jon Favreau that Meghan was available for voiceover work and that it was the real reason that they attended the premiere.

Meghan has since signed on with Disney to do voiceover work. She will provide her voice for a future project in exchange for a donation to the charity organisation Elephants Without Borders.

Also Read | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to repay taxpayers money used on renovation of UK home