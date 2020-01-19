Hope Today's Agreement Allows Harry & Meghan To Build A Happy New Life: Queen Elizabeth II

An official statement from her majesty The Queen extended support to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision of stepping back from their senior roles. The royal couple's decision to step back from their senior roles from the royal family, working towards financial sufficiency and having their settlement in Canada, wasn't earlier accepted by Her Majesty the Queen.

However, following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, the statement read that the Queen has found a constructive way to support her grandson. The statement acknowledged the challenges faced by Harry and Meghan and further thanked them for their dedicated work towards across the country.

Here's the official statement by Her Majesty the Queen-

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Harry & Meghan Will No Longer Use HRH Titles Or Receive Public Funds: Buckingham Palace

The Buckingham Palace on Saturday issued a formal statement regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties. The statement said that the Sussexes will no longer formally represent The Queen. It further mentioned that they will not be using their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

The Statement read as follows, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."

(image credits: AP)