Prince Harry Set To Make First Public Appearance After Big Announcement

Prince Harry is set to make his first public appearance after he and Meghan announced their split from the Royal Family earlier this month, according to reports. This public engagement will be Prince Harry's last scheduled appearance as a senior lawyer before he and his wife Meghan begin a period of transition as agreed earlier in the royal family crisis summit.

Prince Harry's last scheduled act as a senior Royal

Prince Harry is scheduled to host the draws for next year's Rugby League World Cup at the Buckingham Palace. Reports have suggested that there will be restricted media access. Only last week Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they will be reducing their royal duties and spending more time in Canada as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

The royal couple in their statement had said that they wished to become financially independent and also in a future start their own charity. The announcement had come as a shock not only to the world but also the royal family that have claimed that they felt sad and disappointed with Prince Harry and Meghan's decision.

After the decision that the couples would be stepping down as senior royals, the Queen had called for a crisis meeting which was attended by Prince Harry, his elder brother Prince William and his father and heir to the British throne, Prince Charles. After the summit, the Queen announced that while she would have preferred that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, the Queen and the rest of the Royal family understand their decision and supports it.

After the last scheduled engagement, Prince Harry is expected to join wife Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie in Canada by the end of this week. Security requirements and the financial implications of the unprecedented split within the top rung of the UK royal family are something that still has to be discussed.

