'New Chapter': Harry, Meghan Bid Farewell To Royal Jobs, Post Last Message

Prince Harry and Meghan bid farewell to their careers with “Royal Highness” styles on March 31 by thanking the community and signing off from their official Instagram account, ‘Sussex Royals’. The royal family’s roller coaster that started with the unprecedented announcement of Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘stepping back’ as the ‘senior members’ of the family, came to an end with both Harry and Meghan posting their last “thank you” messages and assuring that “the work continues”.

The couple had brokered an agreement with Queen Elizabeth II that they will go their own way from April 2020. According to same, Harry and Meghan would be free to lay hands on new careers and earn money while spending most of their time in North America from April 1. However, they are not allowed to use the word “royal” in their branding or take part in any official duties. The couple and the 93-year-old have agreed that they would not use HRH titles - His or Her Royal Highness but Prince Harry would remain a prince while voluntarily ceasing military appointments.

The couple said in a joint statement shared on Instagram, “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”

It added, “While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

Read - Harry And Meghan Sign Off Royal Instagram Account

Read - Trump: US Won't Pay For Meghan And Harry Security

Prince Harry, Meghan’s royal journey

The former actor, Meghan Markle had married Queen’s grandson and sixth in line to the throne, Prince Harry in May 2018. The wedding was deemed lavish with a mixture of Hollywood glamour and modernity into the British monarchy, reportedly making them the world’s biggest celebrity couples.

It was a year later when the couple gave birth to their son Archie which led to the couple’s strenuous relations with the British media followed by media reports of Prince Harry and brother Prince William’s tiffs. Finally, in January 2020, the couple announced their plans to step back from their royal roles and expressed their wish to start a “new chapter”.

While the royal family was apparently surrounded by the crisis due to the announcement, the deal was cracked with the Queen, Prince Charles and William and it was concluded that Harry and Meghan would end their royal jobs together. This also implies that the couple will not use their sussexroyal Instagram nor will they update the website, SussexRoyal.com. Even their Sussex Royal Foundation will be wound up.

However, according to reports, a tourism initiative launched by Harry and their foundation’s main initiative, Travalyst, would continue to be functional as an independent non-profit body. A statement from their office said that Harry and Meghan will develop their “future non-profit organisation” while still focussing on their family in the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, the couple also expressed that they prefer for the world to remain focus on the ongoing crisis due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak which has rocked the world since it originated in China in December 2019. While that fatal pathogen has now spread to at least 199 countries, even Prince Charles was tested positive of COVID-19 and came out of isolation just a few hours ago and is reportedly stable.

Read - 'They Must Pay!': Trump Tells Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Cough Up For Security In US

Read - 'The Simpsons' Makers Wish To Have Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Voice Characters



