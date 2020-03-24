'The Simpsons' Makers Wish To Have Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Voice Characters

Famous international animated series The Simpsons recently revealed that they want Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to dub for their characters. The makers reportedly said that they have not yet extended the offer for the voiceover yet. They also expressed their wish to get climate campaigner Greta Thunberg to do a cameo in the series.

Makers wish to have Harry and Meghan in The Simpsons

The producer of the popular international show, The Simpsons, reportedly expressed his wish to get Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to do a voiceover for the characters in the series. Al Jean recently told a leading daily that they have spoken amongst the team about Harry and Meghan.

He also said that he had got to know about Meghan wanting to do voiceover work. He added that if they were reading his statement then they can give him a call.

According to a report by another news daily, actor Yeardley Smith, who does the voiceover for The Simpson character Lisa, had earlier spoken about the makers of the show wanting to take climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. She said that they wanted her to play herself in a cameo role. Fans have been wondering if the makers will manage to get these famous personalities to dub for the show.

Read 'The Simpsons' To Feature A Special Parody Episode Of 'Avengers' With The Russo Brothers

Aldo read Marvel’s Kevin Feige To Voice Thanos In The Simpsons’ 'Avengers: Endgame' Parody

The Simpsons does it again

One of the most commonly asked questions about The Simpsons is regarding their ability to predict the future. Time and again, the show has featured fictional situations that go on to become a reality, later in time. There has been speculation about The Simpsons predicting the outbreak of a highly contagious virus. Have a look at what the people have been saying about it here.

Image Courtesy: The Simpsons and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram

Read Why Is Covidout.in Not Working And Is The Site Down?

Aldo read Sanjay Manjrekar Decodes The Simple Difference Between NZ And India Bowling Attack

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.