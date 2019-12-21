Ola Set To Start Services In London, 10,000 Drivers Have Already Registered

Indian ride-sharing firm Ola is all set to launch its service in London in the New Year after more than 10,000 drivers registered on the platform within three weeks. Ola, in a statement, announced that the drivers will be able to retain 100 per cent of the earnings for the first two months.

Ola assured to provide the best revenue-share going forward and allow them to keep more of their earnings “in line with the company’s unique driver-centric approach”. The Bengaluru-based firm said that the drivers, who signed up online as well as offline, have completed all the required checks to drive. The checks included mandatory verification of documents, an ‘enhanced’ criminal records check, Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) training and medical examination amongst other Transport for London (TfL) requirements.

“Driver documents have been verified and mandatory training modules, created by Ola, will help ensure that drivers are ready to use the platform when it launches in the coming weeks,” said the company.

'Referrals and word of mouth'

Simon Smith, Head of International, Ola, said that a large number of these registrations occurred through referrals and word of mouth amongst drivers. “We are very pleased with the overwhelming response from drivers across London. Every interaction with drivers in the city has presented us with an opportunity to create a platform that best serves their needs, as well as those of consumers,” said Simon in a statement.

Ola!

We are now onboarding drivers in London!!

To join us, click https://t.co/8qNyHVTmKw or walk in (at Matchday Media Office, Fulham Football Club, SW6 6HH or Holiday Inn London‑Wembley, HA9 8DS) between 10:00-17:00, 10/12/19 till 13/12/19.

Watch this space to learn more! pic.twitter.com/MGoUuCVYLt — Ola UK (@OlainUK) December 9, 2019

Ola was launched in the United Kindom last year and has rapidly expanded since then, operating across 27 local authorities. According to the company, Ola has seen more than double-digit growth in rides the last quarter in several cities including Birmingham, Coventry and Warwick. “To date, Ola has provided around 3 million rides with over 11,000 drivers operating on the platform outside London,” said the ride-sharing platform.

