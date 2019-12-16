The Debate
The Debate
Controversial YouTuber Tana Mongeau Wins Creator Of The Year Award, Netizens Unhappy

Rest of the World News

Controversial You tuber Tana Mongeau, recently won an award at the streamy awards leaving netizens unhappy. Most people thought that she did not deserve it.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
controversial

Streamy Awards, which honour the best online video and the creators behind it happened last night. Much to people’s surprise, the most desired Creator of the Year title went to Tana Mongeau, who is one of the most controversial YouTubers. Mongeau is best known for her disastrous attempt to rival Vidcon, the biggest YouTuber convention in the world, which she felt had insulted her. 

Read: PewDiePie To Take A Break From YouTube As He Is 'very Tired'

Read: Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down A Popular YouTuber Who Comments On Taylor Swift's Age

Netizens seemed surprised and unhappy with the decision to give the viewer-decided award to her. Much of the criticism suggested that she didn't really deserve the award, given her videos don't typically have the highest production value. Some even said that Mongeau is somewhat known for just switching on a camera and hoping for the best. A user commented that she had a history of problematic language whereas another said there were better content creators deserving of the award. Catch all the reactions here:

Meanwhile, PewDiePie who is the largest content creator on YouTube, said that he will be taking a break from the platform in 2020 claiming that he was 'very tired'. PiwDiePie was finally able to break through the 100 million subscriber mark after a large battle with Indian music label T-Series where his fans tried very hard to keep him ahead of the music label. T-Series has since surpassed PewDiePie but he still remains the single largest solo creator on YouTube.

Read: Popular YouTuber PewDiePie Mocks Thieves Who Robbed His House; Read Tweet

Read: This Is How Google, YouTube Are Safeguarding The 2020 U.S. Census

Published:
