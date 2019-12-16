Controversial YouTuber Tana Mongeau Wins Creator Of The Year Award, Netizens Unhappy

Streamy Awards, which honour the best online video and the creators behind it happened last night. Much to people’s surprise, the most desired Creator of the Year title went to Tana Mongeau, who is one of the most controversial YouTubers. Mongeau is best known for her disastrous attempt to rival Vidcon, the biggest YouTuber convention in the world, which she felt had insulted her.

Netizens seemed surprised and unhappy with the decision to give the viewer-decided award to her. Much of the criticism suggested that she didn't really deserve the award, given her videos don't typically have the highest production value. Some even said that Mongeau is somewhat known for just switching on a camera and hoping for the best. A user commented that she had a history of problematic language whereas another said there were better content creators deserving of the award. Catch all the reactions here:

what did she do that deserve that award like seriously 🤣? — Ayanna Bebe 🍡 (@AyannaBebe) December 14, 2019

“Content Creator of the Year” yeah that’s a stretch💀 — vicky (@VicOnHisBreezy) December 14, 2019

Today’s word of the day is “tanacon’d” as in dr got tanacon’d! — b10nde (@VanCityRiotz) December 14, 2019

like that time she lied about marrying jake paul lmao — Solistic (@Solistic5) December 14, 2019

I'd really love to understand how and why rhis happened. In a year where @MrBeastYT is raiding $20mil to plan 20m trees, somehow Tana won. 12 year olds must *really* love her. — Max Hyde (@MaxHydeInPlace) December 14, 2019

Meanwhile, PewDiePie who is the largest content creator on YouTube, said that he will be taking a break from the platform in 2020 claiming that he was 'very tired'. PiwDiePie was finally able to break through the 100 million subscriber mark after a large battle with Indian music label T-Series where his fans tried very hard to keep him ahead of the music label. T-Series has since surpassed PewDiePie but he still remains the single largest solo creator on YouTube.

