Pfizer CEO Hails 'historic Moment' In Fight Against COVID-19 As UK Authorises Its Vaccine

Pfizer Inc CEO Albert Bourla hailed the UK government’s approval of its COVID-19 vaccine developed in collaboration with German drugmaker BioNTech as ‘historic moment’. While the British government is eyeing to roll out first inoculations starting within a few days, the chief executive of the American pharmaceutical company said that the emergency use authorisation in Britain is a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today’s Emergency Use Authorization in the U.K. marks a historic moment in the fight against COVID-19. This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the U.K.,” said Albert Bourla.

“As we anticipate further authorizations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world. With thousands of people becoming infected, every day matters in the collective race to end this devastating pandemic," he added.

The UK on December 2 has become the first country in the world to approve Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine candidate for widespread use. The British regulator, MHRA has said that the mRNA-based vaccine that has shown 95 per cent efficacy, is safe for mass roll out with immunisations in the country starting "early next week" among the high priority groups. Britain has reportedly already placed an order of 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to provide the double-dose immunisation to at least 20 million people.

"The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use. This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness," UK government said in a statement.

‘Help is on its way’

As per reports, nearly 10 million doses of the vaccine candidate, BNT162b2 will be available for the UK shortly. The COVID-19 vaccine now approved by the UK is also one of the fastest ever vaccine to become a reality from just a concept as it took only 10 months for a process that could normally take up to a decade. Even though vaccination will begin soon in Britain, people would still be asked to remain cautious and follow the government proposed COVID-19 guidelines. Announcing the news of Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it 'fantastic' and British Secretary of Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock said ‘help is on its way’.

