Phillip Schofield's Drunken Video Ahead Of Boris Johnson Interview Invites Hilarious Memes

Hours before Philip Schofield was scheduled to interview British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a Snapchat video has surfaced showing Schofield drunk and worse for wear. According to reports Schofield was on his way home from the This Morning Christmas party when the video was taken.

Raids fridge for cheese

The video shows the TV presenter at first wandering the streets of London, Schofield can be heard yelling at the camera that they have no idea where he and his friends were walking. Another separate video shows him back at home as he raids the refrigerator. In the video, he stated that the This Morning Christmas party was very "heavy" and that he had no apologies for his condition. However, Schofield managed to make it to the interview in the studio the next morning. To his credit, Schofield asked the British Prime Minister some probing questions about the NHS and about how Johnson has any plans to sell it off. Schofield also asked some critical questions about the Tory part's healthcare plans, as well as mental health provision in the UK.

The British Prime Minister, after the interview, took a selfie with Schofield that prompted memes on the internet. PM Johnson joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in their popular show This Morning on Thursday, December 5. The programme aired on Britain's ITV channel.

Johnson was spotted taking the selfie with a smartphone, with the logo clearly visible, sparking row over national security. Several countries, especially the US has raised concerns over privacy and data breach in China-made Huawei devices which they allege grants backdoor access to the Chinese government to snoop in. However, both the Chinese government and Huawei has vehemently denied such allegations.