Kevin Pietersen Fires One-word-question At UK PM Boris Johnson's Efforts Towards Football

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen fired a one-word question to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the leader announced an investment in football at the grassroots level for women. UK PM Boris Johnson took to Twitter to share pictures of himself playing football with a team of 10-year-old girls. Further, Boris Johnson announced that a sum of £550 million would be invested in grassroots football so that more people can engage in the sport. However, Kevin Pietersen decided to question the PM's attention towards cricket and fired the one-word question to Boris Johnson on Twitter.

READ | James Anderson Makes A Comeback As England Announce Test Squad Against South Africa

Kevin Pietersen questions UK PM Boris Johnson

READ | Graeme Smith To Become South Africa's Director Of Cricket As Crisis Goes On

Boris Johnson announces investment in football

Today I played football with a brilliant team of 10-year-old girls - the future of women's football is bright!



We will invest £550 million in grassroots football so more people can play this wonderful sport. pic.twitter.com/Q31swE3wUL — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 7, 2019

READ | 8 Years On, Number Of Boundaries In Virender Sehwag's 219 Vs Windies Will Still Shock You

Kevin Pietersen's 'Holy Smokes' moment

India's skipper Virat Kohli played a sensational knock to guide the hosts through their most successful run-chase in T20s at Hyderabad on Friday in the first T20 against the West Indies. The batting maestro, along with KL Rahul, chased down 207 runs with over eight balls to spare, lighting up the show for the fans at Hyderabad. One of the best moments of Kohli's innings were the two magical flicks that left the entire cricketing universe open-mouthed in awe, struck by its majesty and beauty. From netizens to cricketers, the flick had everyone talking about it and admiring skipper Kohli's skills with the timber. One such reaction came from former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen who was left fascinated by Kohli's flick and he took to social media to remark the flick as 'quite something' that he had seen that evening. Pietersen's reaction to Kohli's flick, "Holy smokes", says it all about how the shot has got the cricketing universe riled up.

READ | Shane Warne Reveals Payout From IPL 1 When He 'captained, Coached & Ran' RR