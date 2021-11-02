At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s commitment to work closely with the UK in various areas including joint initiatives, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Speaking at a press briefing, Shringla said that during their bilateral talks, PM Modi congratulated his British counterpart Boris Johnson for successfully organising the COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation. PM Modi also reiterated his desire to welcome UK PM Johnson to India soon.

Shringla said, “PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to closely work with the UK in various areas including...joint initiatives. The two leaders reviewed a roadmap outlining 2030 priority areas of trades, health, defence, security, people to people ties…”

"PM Modi committed in areas of climate finance technology, innovations and adaptation into green hydrogen renewable clean technology...joint initiatives under International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure,” Shringla added.

Further, the Foreign Secretary went on to inform that the two leaders also discussed regional and global challenges including Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience and post-COVID global economic recovery. Separately, according to a press release, the two leaders also mutually expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering the Enhanced Trade Partnershop including steps taken towards the launch of FTA negotiations.

Met PM @BorisJohnson on the sidelines of the @COP26 Summit in Glasgow. We got the opportunity to talk about different subjects including mitigating climate change. pic.twitter.com/xm8xqGwqwR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with 8 nations

PM Modi is currently attending the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The 2021 UN Climate Change Conference is being attended by delegates of more than 190 countries. Now, on the second day of the Summit, PM Modi will be holding several bilateral talks with heads of nations, including Japan and Switzerland. With most of the countries, it will be the Prime Minister's first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The meeting will take place between 2.30pm and 6pm IST.

Meanwhile, PM Modi met his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennet in their first in-person meeting since the latter took office. Taking to Twitter, Israeli PM shared a clip of two leaders engaged in conversation at the summit venue. The video was captioned: "It was truly great to finally meet you". On Friday, PM Modi, during his Rome visit to attend the G20 summit, met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Pope Francis. The Pope accepted the Prime Minister's invitation to visit and called it a 'great gift'. The two met in the Vatican City and their interaction lasted for around an hour despite being scheduled for just 20 minutes.

(With inputs from ANI)

