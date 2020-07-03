Post-Brexit EU-UK Talks Reach Another Stalemate; Big Allegation Against Boris Government

Negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom regarding a new trade agreement following Brexit have once again broken down early. According to EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier, the British government has shown a total lack of respect during the course of the negotiations with EU negotiators.

'Serious' disagreements between EU and UK

As per reports, both the EU and UK have shown signs of frustration due to the lack of progress with regards to the trade deal. Barnier and David Frost, his counterpart on the UK side, has claimed that there are serious disagreement between the two sides. Barnier in a statement claimed that while their goal was to quickly chart a path for the new trade deal, their talks, which lasted 4 days, have uncovered some major disagreements.

According to reports, Barnier has stated that the British government has failed to reciprocate the same level of understanding and flexibility that the EU has shown Britain. Barnier added that EU has accepted certain demands made by the UK such as the demand for not being bound by EU law and courts but added that UK and Downing Street has not been so understanding with similar EU demands.

Both EU and the UK released statements on June 2 after talks after which the UK negotiators, ed by Frost, returned to London. This was the first face-to-face meeting between EU and UK negotiators since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Frost in his statement added that the face-to-face discussions allowed for more flexibility and depth during the discussions.

(Image Credit AP)