Prince Andrew 'angry' Over Claims Of 'zero' Cooperation In Epstein Inquiry

Britain's Prince Andrew is reportedly 'angry and bewildered' about claims that he has failed to cooperate with United States investigators over Jeffrey Epstein inquiry. According to an international media outlet, the Duke of York said that he is more than happy to talk but still has not been approached to speak about the case.

Prince Andrew's claims came after a US prosecutor on Monday reportedly said that he has provided 'zero cooperation' to the American investigators who wanted to interview him as part of their alleged sex trafficking probe into Epstein. US Attorney Geoffrey Berman reportedly said that prosecutors and FBI had contacted the lawyers of the Duke of York but to date, he hasn't cooperated. Buckingham Palace, on the other hand, has refused to comment on the claims and reportedly said that the matter was being dealt with by the prince's legal team.

READ: Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Abused Girls Until Last Year, Says Lawsuit

Back in November 2019, the Duke of York of stepped down from royal duties and said that he has recognised that his links to Epstein had become a 'major disruption' for the royal family and the charities organisation associated with it. He also said that he unequivocally regretted his 'ill-judged association' with Epstein and further added that he hoped that the victims will be able to rebuild their lives and that he is willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with investigation required.

READ: Prince Andrew Uncooperative In Jeffrey Epstein Probe: US Prosecutor

Prince Andrew denies allegations

Jeffery Epstein died by apparent suicide back in August while awaiting trial on federal charges that he sexually abused underage girls and ran a sex trafficking ring. Prince Andrew has been criticized over his links to multimillionaire Epstein. The US financier has been accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre as she alleged that she was forced into sexual encounters with the prince while underage. Back in 2015, Giuffre reportedly alleged that Epstein forced her to perform sex acts with several prominent men, including Prince Andrew in 2001. However, the prince, last year, told the interviewer that he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and has denied all the allegations.

READ: Prince Andrew Called Uncooperative In Jeffrey Epstein Probe

READ: 'Surviving R Kelly' Creators To Produce A Four Hour Special On Jeffrey Epstein

