'Surviving R Kelly' Creators To Produce A Four Hour Special On Jeffrey Epstein

When the docuseries Surviving R Kelly was released last year, the viewers were shocked by the various accusations, allegations, and the evidence against the singer, and how he almost got away with it. But then they will be very pleased to know that the same channel is coming up with a four hour special on Jeffrey Epstein.

An American television channel has officially announced the series and revealed it at the Television Critics Association winter press tour at the weekend. A&E, Lifetime's parent company, issued a statement that it would be making a series about the billionaire New York financier was accused of using his links to the rich and famous to cover up his predatory behaviour with young girls.

Sundberg and Stern to helm the film

The statement added that Epstein was accused of sex crimes with minors and trafficking and covered up his behaviour. The statement also noted how Epstein's various famous enablers protected him for well over two decades, until he was arrested by the FBI.

The four hour special will be helmed by Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern. On the other hand, Shura Davidson and Gena McCarthy will be the Executive Producers of the series.

About the lawsuit

Epstein was arrested in July last year after he was accused of sex trafficking minors. A lawsuit filed on behalf of the US Virgin Islands government on Wednesday states that late American financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused girls as young as 12 until late last year.

According to media reports, the suit also shed some new light on the extent of his criminal behaviour. Epstein has been accused of bringing girls between 12 and 17 to his private island by boat, helicopter, and plane between 2001 and 2019.

According to a study, 45 per cent of Americans believe that he was murdered and 16 per cent of them believe that he died committing suicide.

