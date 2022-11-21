Prince Andrew 'secretly' Flies To Bahrain On A Private Jet To Secure New Job? Read To Know

Prince Andrew of UK has reportedly travelled to Bahrain, to secure a new job as an unofficial intermediary between the Gulf state and West. According to a report from British tabloid The Sun, Prince Andrew, the Duke of york, flew to Bahrain last week, in a private jet of a Swiss billionaire to meet with the Bahrain Royal family. A report from LBC says that it is not clear what the purpose of Prince Andrew's trip was.

There are multiple possibilities such as - the prince is travelling there as he is toying with the idea of settling in the country or he is travelling there because he was invited by Bahrain's royal family or that he is travelling there because he wants to become an unofficial special representative for international trade and investment, according to LBC.

The prince is a reviled figure in England and the Queen stripped him of many benefits because he had connections with the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Through Epstien, the Duke of York met Virginia Giuffre, who is a victim of sex trafficking.

Prince Andrew reportedly sexually assaulted a woman

The Duke of York reportedly abused Virginia Giuffre sexually and then offered her £10million as part of an out of court settlement back in February. Jefferey Epstien reportedly had connections with numerous prominent people, including 42nd US President Bill Clinton. He eventually commited suicide, although some people have raised questions about the circumstances of his death. After information of Prince Andrew's connection with Epsiten emerged, the Queen stripped Andrew of his royal title. Bahrain has been criticised for its human rights violations.

According to Human Rights Watch and the London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy cited in a Metro UK report, children between 11 and 17 year olds have been threatened with electric shocks and torture for demonstating against the regime. Bahrain is cosmopolitan, compared to Saudi Arabia, and people from Saudi often visit Bahrain for a small holiday. Bahrain's economy mainly rests on processing crude oil from its gulf neighbours, although now there is a push to diversify the economy and reduce its dependency on crude oil. Like most gulf countries, a majority of its labourers are from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.