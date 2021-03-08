Prince Charles And William Are 'trapped' In The Royal Family, Reveals Prince Harry

Opening up for the first time after moving to the United States with wife Meghan and son Archie, Prince Harry on Sunday said that he felt “really let down” by his father, Prince Charles after quitting Britain over harsh treatment by the British press and the lack of support from the entire Royal Family. CBS News refused to delay the couple’s two-hour interview (as it was urged by Royal commentators due to Prince Philip's health) with celebrity interviewer Oprah Winfrey when she asked Prince Harry about his and Meghan’s relationship with Prince Charles after moving to America.

In an emotional reply, Harry said, "There's a lot to work through there, you know? I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like." Prince Charles and Diana’s second son further added that his father who is also the heir to the throne, and elder brother, Prince William were “trapped” by the conventions of the British monarchy. However, Harry pledged that he would “always love” his father.

Harry said, “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

Conversations about Archie’s skin colour

In a damming allegation against the Royal insulation that would further send shockwaves through the family as push the relations of the couple to a new low, Prince Harry and Meghan also told Winfrey that there were conversations in the palace about the skin colour of their son Archie before his birth.

In the extraordinary interview, the Duchess of Sussex who gave up her ‘HRH title’ along with her husband said that her time after becoming a Royal wad “almost unsurvivable” and she had suicidal thoughts.

Meghan also claimed that the Royal household did not allow her to get help for her deteriorating mental health. She told Winfrey, “I just didn’t want to be alive any more. And that was a very real and clear and frightening and constant thought.” She also agreed with the celebrity interviewer that she had been “silenced” from the moment she started dating Prince Harry.

Meghan even said that she was not told why Archie wouldn’t be offered security protection. Meghan also revealed that Harry told her there had bee conversations about how dark her baby’s skin might be and “what that would mean or look like”.

