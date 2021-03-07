Royal Family To Appear In Front Of Cameras Hours Before Meghan, Harry's Interview

Hours before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, senior members of the royal family will be making an appearance before the cameras. According to The Guardian, the Royal family are to show a united front on March 7 and praise the efforts of doctors and nurses. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, William and Kate will appear in a programme celebrating the Commonwealth and paying tribute to the world’s frontline healthcare workers.

In the programme, Prince Charles will commend the extraordinary determination, courage and creativity shown by the people of the Commonwealth while fighting the disease. The Prince of Wales will also say that the outbreak has shown how human health, economic health and planetary health are fundamentally interconnected. He will also emphasise that climate change is another “existential threat” which knows no borders.

Prince William and Kate will speak with the South African doctor and health activist Zolelwa Sifumba about the rights of healthcare workers. The Duchess of Cambridge will say that it’s sad that it’s taken the pandemic for the public to really back and support all those working on the frontline. Her comments will come as the UK government comes under pressure to reconsider a proposed 1 per cent pay rise for NHS staff in England, which one nursing representative described as a “slap in the face”.

READ: Harry, Meghan To Delve Into Tough Royal Split With Oprah

READ: Meghan Markle And Harry's Interview Might Mark A 'turning Point'

Harry, Meghan’s interview to air on March 7

The comments by senior royal members are to be broadcasted from Westminster Abbey, where last year at the Commonwealth Day service Meghan and Harry made their last appearance before stepping back as senior royals. Their programme will come amid an increasingly acrimonious transatlantic public relation war, which this week saw Buckingham Palace announce it was probing a claim that Meghan had bullied royal household staff. It will come just hours before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ interview with Oprah, in which the couple will be discussing their decision to quit royal duties and move to North America.

According to CBS, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will use the interview to talk about their move to the US last year and their future plans. Meghan is set to speak about “stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood” and how she is handling life under intense public pressure. The interview airs on March 7 and it will be the first TV interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given since making California their home last year.

READ: Queen Finally Losing Patience With Prince Harry, 'reached Tipping Point': Source

READ: Prince Harry Being Advised To Visit Prince Philip To Bid Final Goodbye: Reports

