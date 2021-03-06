Meghan Markle And Harry's Interview Might Mark A 'turning Point'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. A few trailers from this interview have already been aired and has added to the curiosity around the full interview that will be airing on March 7. According to reports by The Guardian, Robert Thompson, a professor of TV and film at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University said that a big interview with the royals which is being done by Oprah Winfrey poses only one question, who is the bigger star, the interviewer or the interviewees?

In a teaser video which was released this week, Winfrey can be heard saying, “You’ve said some pretty shocking things here”. She further asks Meghan, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?”. To this, Meghan replied, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent”.

Just before this airing, two articles from The Times claimed through their unnamed sources that Meghan Markle bullied royal staffers before stepping down from her duties. But now, some sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed that the former senior royal members were sure that such activities will take place ahead of March 7. These sources spoke to the author of Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family Omid Scobie for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Meghan Markle knew things would get “ugly”

In this interview, one friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said that the couple knew it would “get ugly” ahead of the interview. But these attempts at destroying Meghan’s character is “distressing and upsetting” the couple. Another friend in the interview even called The Times’ articles a “pre-emptive strike”. One source close to the couple said that one cannot ignore the timing of this report and it has been done to undermine Meghan’s character.

Meghan Markle’s friend said that the former Duchess of Sussex is far from the woman these reports claim her to be. The friend added that Markle would feel “awful” if she knew a staffer felt bullied while working for her. Markle’s friend added that before stepping down from her senior royal duties, nobody approached Meghan with any such issue.

