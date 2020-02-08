Prince Harry Admits Undergoing Therapy To Cope With Mother's Death

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly admitted that he was getting therapy to overcome the death of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a tragic accident back in 1997.

According to international media reports, Prince Harry made comments about his mental health during a speech at a JP morgan-sponsored event in Miami. It was also his first public appearance since he and his wife Meghan decided to step down as royal and move to Canada.

Prince Harry reportedly said that he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother. He further also talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional.

As per international media reports, Prince Harry also admitted that things had been difficult and said that he did not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.

This is not the first time Prince Harry spoke about his mother. Back in 2017, he also opened about seeking counselling after two years of 'total chaos' brought in by spending two decades 'not thinking' about the death of his mother, Diana.

Harry and Meghan step down as Royals

The couple has been making headlines ever since they stepped down as Senior Royals and moving out of Britain to settle in Canada. Prince Harry reportedly wanted to start a new life with his wife Meghan Markle and his 8-month-old son Archie away from the scrutiny of the British media.

He has also reportedly issued a legal warning to the media over the photographs of his wife. There have been rumours, according to the reports, that the photographers often spied from behind the bushes in order to capture photographs of Meghan walking her dog near seaside bolthole or carrying her son in public. The Duke of Sussex has often been upset about the press scrutiny and cited it a major reason for stepping away from royal duties, suggest reports.

