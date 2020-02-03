Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Treat Guards Like 'skivvies': Reports

Scotland Police officers guarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said that they are being treated like ‘Skivvies’ and coerced to do menial tasks like picking up takeaways and groceries, reported international media. According to a local source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have Canadian and British guards at their mansion in Canada.

Picking up groceries

Highly trained professionals are reportedly seen buying food from an organic delicatessen, a favourite of Meghan’s and picking up coffees from Tim Hortons. A royal security source told international media on Sunday that while the officers are happy that they are out doing their duties, there is a feeling amongst them that they are performing menial tasks.

The source added that they are close protection officers and should be sticking solely to protect rather than runnnig errands. He further said that it is dangerous for one reason that if something dangerous was to happen, it won’t be good if one of them was away running an errand or picking up coffee.

According to media reports, it is not difficult to spot the guards as they were all tall burly Britsh looking men in an isolated area.

Meanwhile, as Prince Harry arrived in Canada to start a new life with wife Meghan Markle and his eight-month-old son Archie, the couple reportedly launched a legal warning to media over photographs of Duchess near their seaside bolthole.

According to international media reports, lawyers claimed that the images were taken by photographers hiding in bushes and spying on Meghan and she did not consent to the photos. Back in 2019, the couple also admitted that they were struggling with media scrutiny and have regularly hit out at the press in statements and in the courts.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they wished to step back from their royal duties after which a statement from the Buckingham Palace stated that the couple will no longer formally represent the Queen and further mentioned that they will not be using their HRH titles.

On Sunday, however, the Duke of Sussex expressed 'great sadness' over the separation agreement with the royal family. During the speech at the charity event, Prince Harry also asserted that the decision as being at least in part because of press scrutiny, saying that the media is a powerful force.