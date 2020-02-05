Prince Harry Labelled The 'best Husband In The World' After Viral Video

A video compilation on Twitter of Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is convincing the internet that Prince Harry is the best husband ever. The video portrays Prince Harry as a concerned and attentive husband who comes to his wife’s rescue without being asked to.

The compilation shared by a user on twitter shows the Duke of Sussex settling his wife’s hair on several occasions at different events the couple attended since their wedding in May 2018. The clip that has over 26.5M views depicts prince Harry standing with his wife Meghan Markle minding his own business when suddenly he is seen voluntarily fixing Meghan's hair.

the most attentive husband ☺️💫 pic.twitter.com/3yEyYeGdMu — michelle (@ddarveyy) February 2, 2020

The gesture by Prince Harry has been lauded by internet users who were left mesmerised when in another segment of the clip towards the end of it, the Duke of Sussex is seen resting his chin calmly on his wife’s shoulder. The internet has declared Harry as the world's most caring husband that every woman desires.

This is so sweet, he really wasn’t meant for those stiff royals — Summertime_gold🇧🇧 (@summertime2754) February 2, 2020

I love to see people not afraid or too stiff to show their love. Their love makes me smile. — Archie - Prince of the World (@Zdravo_Moxie) February 3, 2020

This is what drives them nuts , that he actually love his wife. Doesn't treat her like Charles did Diana, or even Will his wife! — Greg Griffin (@Blackstallion82) February 2, 2020

my fav part. he just wants to be near her — dealicioso (@DE4NZA) February 4, 2020

Harry and Meghan step down as Royals

The couple has been making headlines ever since they stepped down as Senior Royals and moving out of Britain to settle in Canada. Prince Harry reportedly wanted to start a new life with his wife Meghan Markle and his 8-month-old son Archie away from the scrutiny of the British media.

He has also reportedly issued a legal warning to the media over the photographs of his wife. There have been rumours, according to the reports, that the photographers often spied from behind the bushes in order to capture photographs of Meghan walking her dog near seaside bolthole or carrying her son in public. The Duke of Sussex has often been upset about the press scrutiny and cited it a major reason for stepping away from royal duties, suggest reports.

(With Agency Inputs)