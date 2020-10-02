Prince Harry And Meghan Appeal To End 'Structural Racism' During Black History Month

On October 1, the British royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke candidly about racial discrimination and ‘structural racism’ for the first time in an interview with British publication London Evening Standard. On the annual observance of Black History Month in the US, also African-American History Month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex condemned discrimination basis colour of skin and structural hierarchy that creates a divide.

Calling the protests against the discrimination a “beautiful thing”, Meghan and Harry who left Britain in March, called to put an end to systemic racism and acknowledged the importance of the protests, citing BLM movement for George Floyd’s death. Harry called the demonstrations as “awakening”, as said they addressed “so many issues" related to equal rights globally that he was unaware of, in an interview to the publication via Zoom. He elaborated on the example of white dolls in the shops, saying, there’s never a black doll in there and it’s “weird”, compelling people to “think about that”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are promoting the very values that our Royal Family should embody; compassion, decency, and the rule of law.



If that’s deemed partisan, it’s through no fault of theirs. pic.twitter.com/nczp9FAFdS — Joshua Garfield (@JoshuaGarfield) September 23, 2020

Further, the duo highlighted the number of leaders in the UK's black community and urged the United States to end hate and racism and promote equal and just treatment and opportunities for all without discrimination. Harry said in the interview that an individual who was white and British is often taught to view the world in a similar way, to see models and leaders of the same skin colour. This created structural racism hampering the same equality for the generations of young people of colour. Harry further urged the people to fully recognise the “untapped potential” in individuals regardless of the colour of their skin and end prejudice and police brutality.

Harry believes 'racism' exists in the UK

A spokesman for Prince Harry told British broadcaster BBC that Prince believed that there was structural racism that did exist in the UK. While he did not mean to imply that Britain is racist, but he does hold a view that parts of institutions in Britain created "structural racism”. Harry also told the publication that he was “awakened” to the issue of rights of Black and other ethnic minorities after he met Meghan. The couple also encouraged Americans to vote in the US’ November presidential election ignoring the hate and misinformation and online negativity last week.

