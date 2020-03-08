Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Get Standing Ovation At Music Festival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music, which celebrates the Royal Marines, for last time as Duke and Duchess on March 7. Prince Harry, Captain-General of the Royal Marines, arrived at the venue in South Kensington wearing Royal Marine officer's mess uniform. He was accompanied by his wife Meghan who reportedly wore a £1,295 red Safiya dress to match Harry’s uniform.

The couple took their seats in the royal box as the audience gave them a long round of applause and a standing ovation. It was the last event he attended as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, the position he took from his grandfather Prince Philip in 2017, as the couple is set to leave for Canada to start a new life.

'Progressive new role'

The couple wanted to take a “progressive new role” which was also aimed at giving their son a chance to grow up “normally” with awareness about his royal heritage. The Royal couple, in a statement, said that they intend to become financially independent while extending full support to The Queen. Though the couple chose not to highlight the problems that forced them to take such a radical step, the rift was evident for a long time.

Read: Harry And Meghan Look 'cinematically Gorgeous' As They Share An Umbrella In Rain

Meghan was reportedly uncomfortable with the constant spotlight on her personal life and have also spoken about the struggles for being part of the Royal family. In an interview, she said that she had no idea of what she would face after the marriage. The former actress revealed that her friends had warned about the consequences of marriage in a Royal family. Meghan’s British friends told her that the tabloids would destroy her life.

Read: Harry And Meghan Markle In London For Final Royal Duties

Harry also came in support of his wife’s statement and said that most of the news in tabloids are untrue. Drawing links to his past, he said that he has a family to protect and he doesn’t want Meghan to experience what her mother went through. The marriage reportedly also became a financial headache for the Royal family since Meghan, an American citizen, required to pay tax in the US for any income and allowances she received.

Read: Prince Harry, Meghan To Appear Together For The First Time Since January

Read: Meghan Markle Wants To Be A Superhero Next & Join The 'Marvel' Family?