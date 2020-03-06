The Debate
Harry And Meghan Look 'cinematically Gorgeous' As They Share An Umbrella In Rain

UK News

Harry and Meghan participated in judging panel, additionally, Harry delivered a speech in the ceremony dedicated to the extra-ordinary contribution of veterans.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly stepped out for the first time since their departure from the royal family on Thursday, March 5 sharing an umbrella in rain. The couple made their first public outing to the annual Endeavour Fund award in London, one of the key events that honours veterans and servicemen.

As the duo made their entrance for the ceremony amid heavy downpours, they snuggled under an umbrella held by Prince Harry flashing smiles and murmuring with each other. Meghan wore a teal dress, hair pulled back in a low ponytail matched steps with husband in her BB Manalo Blahnik pumps. Harry in a navy suit and light blue tie, who had his eyes fixated on his wife, walked beside her beaming the whole time. The two walked in the rain together guarded under a black umbrella sharing moments that look straight out of a Hollywood flick.

Netizens pour love

As they advanced towards the entrance, their shadows cast silhouettes from car blinker lights and flashing cameras. The pictures featuring the two walking past the crowd behind the barriers, as they arrive at the Mansion House, emerged online. The internet has fallen head over heels for the couple. “They demonstrate just how easy it is for them to let nothing get in their way”, a social media user pointed out. Several such reactions poured in as the photos were circulated widely.

Both harry and Meghan participated in the judging panel, additionally, Harry delivered a speech in the ceremony dedicated to the extra-ordinary contribution of wounded and sick ex-service personnel. The couple is set to appear at Saturday’s Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as Monday’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

