Harry And Meghan Look 'cinematically Gorgeous' As They Share An Umbrella In Rain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly stepped out for the first time since their departure from the royal family on Thursday, March 5 sharing an umbrella in rain. The couple made their first public outing to the annual Endeavour Fund award in London, one of the key events that honours veterans and servicemen.

As the duo made their entrance for the ceremony amid heavy downpours, they snuggled under an umbrella held by Prince Harry flashing smiles and murmuring with each other. Meghan wore a teal dress, hair pulled back in a low ponytail matched steps with husband in her BB Manalo Blahnik pumps. Harry in a navy suit and light blue tie, who had his eyes fixated on his wife, walked beside her beaming the whole time. The two walked in the rain together guarded under a black umbrella sharing moments that look straight out of a Hollywood flick.

Harry and Meghan sharing an umbrella is my new favorite series pic.twitter.com/iKyAS53t3a — Indian St. Patty 🍀 (@RealPattyWap) March 6, 2020

Read: Rihanna And Other Hollywood Celebrities Who Have Their Own Perfume Labels

Read: Robert Pattinson Looks Up To These Veteran Hollywood Actors As His Idols

Netizens pour love

As they advanced towards the entrance, their shadows cast silhouettes from car blinker lights and flashing cameras. The pictures featuring the two walking past the crowd behind the barriers, as they arrive at the Mansion House, emerged online. The internet has fallen head over heels for the couple. “They demonstrate just how easy it is for them to let nothing get in their way”, a social media user pointed out. Several such reactions poured in as the photos were circulated widely.

Both harry and Meghan participated in the judging panel, additionally, Harry delivered a speech in the ceremony dedicated to the extra-ordinary contribution of wounded and sick ex-service personnel. The couple is set to appear at Saturday’s Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, as well as Monday’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Aww, there is something really romantic, beautiful & magical, to see Harry&Meghan under an umbrella in the rain! ☔️🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/GVRGPvAxuk — 🍁 👑RoyalMeyHive🐝SupporterHarryMeghanArchie🇨🇦 (@DeelightRI) March 6, 2020

Meghan is so stunning 😭😭 she looked back at us TWICE with the most beautiful smile when we yelled that we loved her!!!! #EndeavourFundAwards pic.twitter.com/D5Geet2UKR — emily (@emkstem) March 5, 2020

that photo of harry and meghan under the umbrella just woow!! — Wiilo (@wiilo) March 5, 2020

They're so happy! Glad for them.😍 — Biden will lose to Trump Dems are 27% #Vote4Bernie (@RachelLucca1) March 5, 2020

Me whenever Harry & Meghan stand under an umbrella☔️🥰 pic.twitter.com/q2yVRzRn6a — That's So Sussex (@ThatsSoSussex) March 5, 2020

We have a winner. Harry and Meghan look magical in this pic. pic.twitter.com/LfBL2FZSHl — Vash (@VeeFraz) March 5, 2020

Such a spectacular, radiant photo 😍



This one's gorgeous too, but I haven't seen it posted much yet pic.twitter.com/PVBtLw5w1l — Le Ciel (@justher963) March 6, 2020

Stunning . Really gorgeous couple. — maggie (@geologyrocks27) March 5, 2020

How cinematically gorgeous! — SouleFull (@FullSoule) March 5, 2020

They even turn the rain into a fairy dust, this couple are pure magic. — Wiilo (@wiilo) March 6, 2020

What a lovely picture! 🥰 — Maria ♏️ (@khima88) March 6, 2020

Like a real life hallmark movie scene. — Erica (@EricaA7319) March 6, 2020

Read: Disney's 'Onward' & Other Hollywoood March 2020 Releases That One Cannot Miss This Month

Read: James Lipton Gets An Emotional Tribute From Hollywood Celebrities And Public Figures