Meghan Markle Wants To Be A Superhero Next & Join The 'Marvel' Family?

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to play the role of a Marvel superhero. A media portal’s report suggests that Meghan Markle has also signed a voice-over deal for charity with Disney and is looking for more work-related opportunities in Hollywood. Find out more details about Meghan’s new Marvel mission.

Does Meghan want to join the Marvel family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made major headlines when they chose to give up their royal titles. Since then, the couple has been splitting their time in Canada and the UK and are also seeking financial independence. Now according to a media portal’s report, in order to seek financial independence, Meghan Markle is keen to work in a Marvel film after the 'Megxit'.

The media portal’s report suggests that the Suits actor wants to play a superhero in a Marvel ensemble film. She has reportedly told her agents to seek out suitable roles for her. According to another media report, she has also signed a charity voice-over deal with Disney. Since Meghan has reportedly singed this voice-over deal, the actor is also seeking a superhero role since Disney has rights to all of Marvel’s comic-book characters.

The media report further suggests that Meghan Markle’s agent Nick Collins of Gersh Agency has been looking for suitable roles for the Duchess. It states that Meghan’s agent has been told that she wants to mark her return to acting with a role in an ensemble superhero film. Meghan wants to work in a superhero ensemble since it does not make her the center of attention and does not put her at the forefront since people will not be able to get pat her royal connection, reports added.

