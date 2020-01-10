Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 'ignored' Queen's Request: Reports

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly 'ignored' the Queen's request to delay announcing their decision to step back as 'Senior members' of the Royal family. According to international media reports, the Queen and other members of the family were said to be 'hurt' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to go ahead with issuing a personal statement detailing their plans.

After the announcement, Prince Harry reportedly also asked the Queen to meet at her private Sandringham estate. According to reports, Prince Charles and Prince Williams also received the couple's statement just ten minutes before it was released.

To further resolve the situation, the Queen has reportedly ordered a 'crisis' meeting between the royal households. As per an international media outlet, the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William ordered their aides to work with Prince Harry's household. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is also reportedly ordered to come up with swift answers to the 'royal crisis'.

A Buckingham Palace source said, “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work together at pace with government and the Sussex household to find workable solutions”. Further adding that the process is “expected to take days, not weeks”.

Royal announcement

The couple took to official Instagram page and stated that they intend to "work to become financially independent". The statement further read, "We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen".

They further added, "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties".

Soon after the royal couple announced their step back from royal duties, the Madame Tussauds museum in London on January 9, removed wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well from its display of the royal family. According to the museum authorities, the two figures will be put up in a separate section.

(With PTI inputs)

