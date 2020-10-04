Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Ditch Queen And Spend Christmas With 'surrogate' Dad

For the second time in a row, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will ditch the queen for Christmas celebrations and, instead, will spend the day with "surrogate" dad David Foster. According to The Mirror’s report, the Royal Family is not a part of Meghan Markle's Christmas plan. Unnamed sources informed the publication that the Duchess of Sussex was in fact looking forward to celebrating the festivities at her new home with her mum.

She’s really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking, the Mirror report quoted the unnamed source as saying, who spoke on condition of anonymity. While the couple Harry and Meghan were extended a formal invitation by David and Katherine, Meghan wanted to remain at her home and “get on with the new lives”.Meghan’s decision to leave out The Royals from the Christmas Day celebration comes in the backdrop of Kate Middleton's uncle’s insults hurled at Harry and Meghan, who was reported calling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “muppets” in a LinkedIn post.

[British royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke candidly about racial discrimination and ‘structural racism’ for the first time in an interview. Credit: Twitter/ @PHarry_Meghan]

Middleton's uncle explosive message

In an explosive message, Gary Goldsmith, the brother of Carole Middleton criticized Meghan and Harry for “craving attention”. “With so much stuff going on in the world, still these two muppets are craving attention,” he wrote. “Please shut the F**** up and bring up their child and stop talking, let alone demanding. Harry, you have lost our love and respect. Meghan, you are a wrong’n. Now hush please we are kinda busy saving lives and an economy,” he blasted in the message that caused a ripple worldwide.

However, in recent reports, Meghan would be staying away from the Queen’s plans and instead will be present with Canadian record producer David Foster, who has been assisting the royal couple to settle down in the US and start a new. Foster’s wife, Katherine McPhee, 36, has been Meghan’s friend in high school in LA and had often cited her husband’s relations with Prince Harry as “really, really beautiful”.

