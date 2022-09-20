Prince Harry & Meghan To Leave UK Soon After Queen's Funeral To Reunite With Kids: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are flying away from the UK 'almost immediately' following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which was held on Monday, September 19. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to return to Montecito for reuniting with their kids Archie and Lilibet after almost two weeks, with reports suggesting that the couple missed their little ones 'like crazy'.

Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in Europe on September 4 for a week-long tour to attend a number of events including the One Young World Summit and the launch of the 2023 Dusseldorf Invictus Games. However, Queen Elizabeth's health deteriorated shortly after the couple arrived and they rushed to be with the Royal Family.

Prince Harry, Meghan Marke to leave the UK immediately after Queen's funeral

According to a report by US Weekly, a source mentioned, "Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral, where they'll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet. It’s the longest amount of time they have been apart from their children."

The insider continued, "They've missed the kids like crazy and have been FaceTiming them every day, but can't wait to see and hold them again after a poignant few weeks."

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids - Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7 were present at the Queen's funeral service. However, Prince Louis, 4, wasn't in attendance.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September. The funeral was attended by world leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as foreign royal families.

Confirming that the longest reigning monarch has been laid to rest, Buckingham Palace released a brief statement that read, "The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ALEXILUBOMIRSKI)