'Call Me Harry': Prince Asks Edinburgh Delegates To Address Him By His First Name

At a tourism conference in Edinburgh, the former Duke of Sussex asked the delegates to simply address him as Harry instead of Prince Harry. The Prince was speaking at the Travalyst event at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on February 26. Ahead of his speech, conference host Ayesha Hazarika reportedly told the gathering that he has made it clear that all the people present at the event should just call him Harry.

At the event, the Prince warned that the growth of tourism was threatening to destroy some of the world's most beautiful places. Harry had founded the Travalyst coalition along with brands including Booking.com, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor, Trip.com and Visa. While speaking at the event, he further also called on travel and tourism business to work together to develop a more sustainable future. Furthermore, he reportedly said that if an action was not taken now then more destinations could be closed to worldwide visitors.

Within weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down from their royal duties. The couple has reportedly also abandoned their plans to use 'Sussex Royal' brand. Furthermore, the couple is also walking away from most of the royal duties and public funding to become 'financially independent'.

Harry and Meghan's new life

The couple has been making headlines ever since they stepped down as Senior Royals and moving out of Britain to settle in Canada. Prince Harry reportedly wanted to start a new life with his wife Meghan Markle and his 8-month-old son Archie away from the scrutiny of the British media.

After weeks of discussion with the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have finally settled into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities, Victoria, British Columbia, as per reports. The city, named after a queen who reigned until 1901 during the great expansion of the British Empire, is believed to be 'more British than the British'.

The couple has also reportedly issued a legal warning to the media over the photographs of Meghan Markle. There have been rumours, according to the reports, that the photographers often spied from behind the bushes in order to capture photographs of Meghan walking her dog near seaside bolthole or carrying her son in public. The Duke of Sussex has often been upset about the press scrutiny and cited it a major reason for stepping away from royal duties, suggest reports.

(With Agency Inputs)