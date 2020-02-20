The Debate
Royal Family Trolled For Posting Birthday Wishes For Prince Andrew On Social Media

UK News

The Royal Family faced criticism on social media for wishing Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, a happy birthday on his 60th birth year on February 19.

Royal Family

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York who has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons celebrated his 60th birthday on February 19. And as the tradition goes, the Royal Family including Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson wished the Duke of York on his special day. However, that didn't go down well with netizens who decided to troll the Royal Family with jokes and questions as to why they thought it would have been okay to post a birthday wish on Twitter amid all the controversies involving the Prince. 

The unexpected Royal wish

According to reports, the Royal Family was planning to celebrate Prince Andrew's birthday with a party. However, the celebration had to be called off. Further reports suggested that the Prince would be holding his own party at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Prince did host a few guests for the low-key birthday bash in Windsor which included his two daughters and about a dozen friends. However, what made the netizens furious was not the birthday bash but the Twitter post that came from the official handle of the Royal Family. 

Read:  Prince Andrew Uncooperative In Jeffrey Epstein Probe: US Prosecutor

Read: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Asks Prince Andrew To Share Information With US

Back in November 2019, the Duke of York stepped down from royal duties and said that he has recognised that his links to American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually assaulting minor girls, had become a 'major disruption' for the Royal Family and the charities associated with it. He also said that he unequivocally regretted his 'ill-judged association' with Epstein and further added that he hoped that the victims will be able to rebuild their lives and that he is willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with investigation required.

Read: Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Abused Girls Until Last Year, Says Lawsuit

Prince Andrew has received a lot of criticism over his links with financer Jeffrey Epstein who was arrested in July 2019 and was awaiting trial before he killed himself in New York's high-security jail in August. Jeffrey was reportedly involved in sexual abuse and trafficking and was facing charges for allegedly bringing girls between 12 and 17 to his private island by boat, helicopter and plane between 2001 and 2019. 

Read: Prince Andrew 'angry' Over Claims Of 'zero' Cooperation In Epstein Inquiry

