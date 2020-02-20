Royal Family Trolled For Posting Birthday Wishes For Prince Andrew On Social Media

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York who has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons celebrated his 60th birthday on February 19. And as the tradition goes, the Royal Family including Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson wished the Duke of York on his special day. However, that didn't go down well with netizens who decided to troll the Royal Family with jokes and questions as to why they thought it would have been okay to post a birthday wish on Twitter amid all the controversies involving the Prince.

The unexpected Royal wish

According to reports, the Royal Family was planning to celebrate Prince Andrew's birthday with a party. However, the celebration had to be called off. Further reports suggested that the Prince would be holding his own party at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The Prince did host a few guests for the low-key birthday bash in Windsor which included his two daughters and about a dozen friends. However, what made the netizens furious was not the birthday bash but the Twitter post that came from the official handle of the Royal Family.

On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years.



Happy Birthday to The Duke of York. pic.twitter.com/zoZErBHQbG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 19, 2020

Bad news for everyone who had plans to go to Pizza Express in Woking tonight. They'll have to make other plans. — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) February 19, 2020

I do love the Queen. But I *think* posting this may not go well 🤔 https://t.co/1NbhGr9GJx — Vicki (@vickiGPN) February 19, 2020

The RF should have just given him wishes in private, even a private party, if the Queen wants because it's her son. But, private. This was not a wise choice given ALL the issues. — LaTanya (@LMonCampus) February 19, 2020

Happy 60th Birthday to Andrew pic.twitter.com/btsooJ0lGw — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) February 19, 2020

Your joking right — Pamela marten (@Pamela320Marten) February 19, 2020

Back in November 2019, the Duke of York stepped down from royal duties and said that he has recognised that his links to American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually assaulting minor girls, had become a 'major disruption' for the Royal Family and the charities associated with it. He also said that he unequivocally regretted his 'ill-judged association' with Epstein and further added that he hoped that the victims will be able to rebuild their lives and that he is willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with investigation required.

Prince Andrew has received a lot of criticism over his links with financer Jeffrey Epstein who was arrested in July 2019 and was awaiting trial before he killed himself in New York's high-security jail in August. Jeffrey was reportedly involved in sexual abuse and trafficking and was facing charges for allegedly bringing girls between 12 and 17 to his private island by boat, helicopter and plane between 2001 and 2019.

