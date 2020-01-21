Prince Harry Leaves UK To Rejoin Meghan, Son Archie In Canada

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly left the United Kingdom on January 20 to rejoin his wife Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie in Canada. Prince Harry left for Canada after attending the summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to international media reports, he also had an informal 20-minute meeting with Johnson, however, he did not attend the summit dinner hosted by his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A day earlier, the Duke of Sussex also expressed 'great sadness' over him and his wife giving up their royal titles as part of a separation agreement with Queen Elizabeth II and senior members of the royal family. While addressing supporters of his Africa-based charity in London, he said that 'it brings him great sadness' but he saw no other way out other than to give up his royal role in search of a 'more peaceful' life with wife Meghan and baby son Archie. In his speech, he further also said that he hoped to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and military associations without public funding, however, that wasn't possible.

Separation agreement

After more than a week of negotiations, On January 18, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple will no longer use their HRH titles. According to the new agreement, the further have also agreed to repay $3.1 million of taxpayer's money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle. The deal, which will be coming into effect in a few weeks also means that the couple will no longer be representing the Queen in an official capacity.

The statement said, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security. This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020."

