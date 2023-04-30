Prince Harry Likely To Face 'humiliation’ At King Charles' Coronation, Royal Pundits Say

With King Charles III's coronation right around the corner, Prince Harry should brace for receiving some kind of “uniform humiliation," royal pundits have warned. The Prince, who has served in the British army and did a stint in Afghanistan, could be humiliated and barred from sporting a military attire at the biggest royal event of the year that he will be attending next week without his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The coronation will comprise several processions including that of the military, but it might not witness Prince Harry in all his uniformed glory. “I imagine Harry won’t wear (his) uniform. I imagine he’ll wear his medals but where he fits within the procession and where he comes, I think will be probably reasonably similar to where he was at the funeral as well," historian Dr. Peter Johnston told True Royalty TV.

While the Prince will watch his father get crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6, his wife and children will be back home in California to celebrate Archie's fourth birthday. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” a palace spokesman said earlier this month.

UK 'rejoicing' over Meghan Markle's coronation absence

Nonetheless, Markle's absence is unlikely to dull the shine of the royal event. According to writer Sophie Elsworth, Brits are possibly “rejoicing” over the fact that the Duchess of Sussex, who appears to be “obsessed with being in the media,” will sit out the coronation.

“I can’t believe that woman is not going because she’s obsessed with herself,” she told Sky News. Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing with the coronation less than a week away. Over the weekend, Scotland's ancient relic the Stone of Scone arrived in London to be attached to the Coronation Chair for the ceremony on May 6.