Prince William, Kate Middleton & The Queen Wish Meghan Markle On Her 39th Birthday

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who is currently in Los Angeles, turned a year older as she celebrated her 39th birthday on August 4. Sending warm wishes to Meghan Markle, the royal family members, including Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the Queen, shared an adorable picture of Meghan and wrote birthday wishes for her.

Meghan Markle turns 39; the royal family wishes her

Talking about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, they took to their official social media handle, @kensingtonroyal, for their celebratory post. Sharing an image of Meghan spending time with military families, who have loved ones deployed overseas in the lead-up to Remembrance Day in November 2011, they wrote a well-wishing caption which read, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today" (sic).

The Queen shared a throwback image on the media feed of her Instagram handle. The picture featured the Monarch and Markle when they were on a joint visit to Chester in 2018 for a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway. The caption of the Queen's post read, "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday (sic)". Scroll down to take a look.

Meanwhile, Markle’s parents-in-law, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also joined in the virtual festivities as they shared an image of Markle visiting the National Kiwi Hatchery at Rainbow Springs in the North Island town of Rotorua. Keeping their message short, the Prince and the Duchess wrote: “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

Talking about Meghan Markle's birthday, Harper's Bazaar had reported that the Duchess was looking to embark on a low-key getaway for her special day. A report of Bazaar also confirmed that Markle spent time with her husband, Prince Harry, and their one-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, at their Los Angeles home. Their report quoted a source saying that Meghan will have a quiet celebration at home.

Apart from her birthday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have often grabbed the headlines after they stepped down from the royal family early this year. Many online reports have speculated that Meghan and Prince Harry would be exiled from the Royal Family post the release of their biographical book that describes the couple’s rift with the royals in great detail. A Mirror UK report stated that the rift between the Sussexes and the Royal Family will never be bridged.

